Great Falls resident Liz Alford was recently selected as Ms. Wheelchair Montana.

The national program is not a beauty pageant; it focuses on elevating the voices of women with disabilities and empowering them to advocate within their communities.

“It’s a chance to educate and advocate within our state,” Alford said. “I wanted to make change not just for myself, but for others.”

Watch the full story:

Montana woman competing for 'Ms Wheelchair America' title

Alford, who has an incomplete spinal cord injury, says accessibility issues in Montana are far more common than many people realize.

Something as simple as a cracked sidewalk, tight doorway, or blocked parking access line can make everyday tasks significantly harder, and often impossible for wheelchair users.

“If the sidewalks are messed up and you can’t get into certain businesses… suddenly you’re not independent anymore,” she said.

Alford shared one example from a recent doctor’s appointment: someone parked on the striped access lines next to her van, leaving no space for her wheelchair ramp to deploy. She couldn’t get into her vehicle until staff helped move it.

“That one small decision can trap us,” she said. “Education would make a huge difference.”

Shyla Patera, Policy and Peer Coordinator for North Central Independent Living Services, says the disability community has been raising concerns for years.

“Sometimes accessible projects don’t become reality quickly,” Patera said. “Lack of sidewalks forces many of us into the street.”

She adds that accessibility is not simply a convenience; it’s a civil right guaranteed under laws like the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“People with disabilities have the civil right to live in and access their community,” Patera said.

As Ms. Wheelchair Montana, Alford hopes to spark more conversations and real changes throughout the state. Some of her goals include:



Improving sidewalks and downtown accessibility

Expanding accessible parking spaces

Advocating for more disability education in schools

Alford says the heart of her mission is restoring independence.

“If I can help people get even a little bit of independence back, that’s all I want,” Alford said.

Alford will represent Montana at the Ms. Wheelchair America national competition next August.

Until then, she plans to travel the state, work with local leaders, and continue building a program Montana hasn’t had in more than 30 years.

Her message is simple: Make Montana accessible.

You can follow Alford on Facebook.