Montana bars pledge donations to Anaconda shooting victims’ families and the Owl Bar

BILLINGS — Dozens of bars, businesses and individuals have made donations and pledges for donations to a fundraiser, which will support families of the Anaconda shooting victims and the Owl Bar, where the shooting took place on August 1.

The fundraiser started with High Tide owner Rachel Dehler on Saturday and has raised $6,835 so far.

Watch to see how Billings bars are contributing:

Bars across Montana pledge donations to Anaconda shooting victims’ families and the Owl Bar

“I've had bartenders also, and people in the service industry reach out to me saying that they are pledging their tips for that. And so, it's really, it's powerful to watch this community come together. It really is, and I know what we're capable of,” Dehler said.

Dehler is planning to contribute money from all bar sales at High Tide on August 16 to the fundraiser.

Many bars in Montana are choosing to join her, including Fenway’s Sports Bar and Casino in Billings. Its general manager, Mignon Goodwin, said half of all bar sales on August 16 will go toward the effort.

“My heart went out to them because it, you know, not only affects the victims and their families, it affects everybody,” she said.

Watch previous coverage: Montana bar owner calls for help raising money for Anaconda shooting victims’ families

Montana bar owner calls for help raising money for Anaconda shooting victims’ families

Goodwin heard about the fundraiser through Dehler. She said the bar industry in Montana is a community, so when she heard about the effort, she knew Fenway’s would help.

“We support each other and have each other's backs and we love the people in our communities,” she said.

Reno Club, another Billings bar, has pledged all proceeds from liquor sales on August 16. Club owner Schuyler Budde said learning the shooting happened at a bar was devastating.

Vanessa Willardson Schuyler Budde, Owner of Reno Club

“With my livelihood and business being at a dive bar, it kind of hits closer to home,” he said.

Budde agrees with Goodwin. The industry is a community.

“I think that that extends past area codes or zip codes across the entire state,” he said.

Most of the donations are from Montana, but Dehler said she has received a pledge from a bar outside of the state as well.

To donate online, visit this link.