Montana centenarians honored in Butte

BUTTE - A group of people in Butte were honored who were born when Warren G. Harding was president, the silent film Robin Hood grossed a whopping $2.5 million, and folks were cutting a rug to Al Jolson’s Toot, Toot Tootsie Goodbye. That was 100 years ago.

“I don’t know if it’s really that important to be 100 years old, but I guess it is. You should have seen the party we had on my birthday. Oh boy!” said Louise Shafer.

Six centenarians from around the state were honored at the Governor’s Conference on Aging at the Copper King Hotel.

Three of the six were there in person to receive their awards from Gov. Greg Gianforte.

“Thank you for setting such an inspirational example for all of us Montanans. You and your families help make Montana the state it is today, and we are forever indebted to you,” said Gov. Gianforte.

What would you tell people about the secret to living a good life? What have you learned in 100 years that you think is important?

“To eat well and get plenty of rest,” said Helen Mae Meyer.

Shafer added, “I never drank, and I never smoked, so that helped somewhat, I’m sure.”

Audrey Anderwald’s daughter said she’s lucky to have so many years with her mother.

“She has been such a kind person, younger years very involved in things in the community in Anaconda, yeah, she’s just a sweetie,” said Audrey’s daughter Karen Crittenton.

Organizers of the event say the state is seeing more people living into old age and it’s important to be there for them.

“Because they’ve built the foundation on which we live and now that they’ve built this solid foundation for us, we need to remember to take care of them,” said event organizer Nichole Thennis.

Each member received a certificate from the governor’s office.