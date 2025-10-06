Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Montana cow crash: Miles City community rallies after truck tips

120 cows tipped over in a cattle-hauler truck in Miles City Sunday afternoon at the I-94 roundabout.
Miles City Live/Facebook
A cattle truck carrying 120 cows overturned at the I-94 roundabout in Miles City Sunday afternoon, leading authorities and community members to quickly corral the animals.
MILES CITY, Mont. — A cattle hauler tipped along Interstate 94 in Miles City on Sunday, spilling 120 cows and triggering a quick-response roundup from local residents.

Michael Crews, one of the first on the scene, said the situation was chaotic but showcased the town’s tight-knit community.

“Everybody just kind of showed up all at once, and we all started doing what we could to help out,” Crews said.

COW PHOTO ONE.jpg
Cows were collected after a trailer tipped in Miles City.

The truck driver was in a tough spot as first responders worked to pry open the hauler. Meanwhile, the cows scattered — some making their way into the middle of town — prompting cowboys and cowgirls to corral the strays.

“They got them corralled in someone’s yard and hauled off in a trailer,” Crews said.

Traffic came to a standstill as the herd wandered the area, attracting onlookers and adding to the small-town spectacle. Despite the chaos, Crews said more than 90% of the cows survived, and the entire operation took about 90 minutes.

“It was a pretty great community showing, seeing how everybody pitched in to get a wreck like that cleaned up so quickly,” he said.

While a few cows didn’t survive the accident, the majority were safely returned to the hauler or nearby trailers, and life in Miles City returned to normal shortly after.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

