Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation providing water rights information online

HELENA — The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) has added information surrounding water rights ownership on leased state trust lands to its new water complaint website.

The DNRC launched https://dnrc.mt.gov/TrustLand/Trust-Lands-Water-Rights-Complaint to help answer questions about water rights ownership for Montanans who lease state-trust land.

The agency manages more than 5 million acres of state land that helps generate money for Montana schools.

The information includes details from a recent land board about the history and status of water rights ownership related to trust lands and documents answering frequently asked questions.