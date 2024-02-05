Montana Department of Transportation monitoring damaged culvert on I-15

BUTTE — The Montana Department of Transportation reports a culvert supporting both northbound and southbound lanes on Interstate 15 near the Montana Connections Industrial Park is in a severe condition and showing signs of active failure.

Traffic in the northbound and southbound lanes is reduced to one lane and the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph.

MDT says a maintenance crew is implementing 24-hour on-site monitoring of the culvert to watch for and react to possible failure.

Travelers planning to use this section of I-15 are advised to check for updates on this situation at 511mt.net before hitting the road.

