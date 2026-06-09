BOZEMAN — Buckling a seat belt takes only a few seconds, but Montana officials say that simple action can significantly reduce the risk of death or serious injury in a crash.

According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, 75.3% of Montana adults report always wearing a seat belt, compared with a national average of more than 90%.

WATCH: Montana drivers buckle up less often than the national average

Montana seatbelt use rate trails national average as summer travel season gets underway

For travelers passing through Bozeman, those numbers came as a surprise.

"Oh yeah, all the time, I don't take it out of park unless my seat belt's on," said a traveler from Alabama when asked about wearing a seat belt.

Another traveler from North Carolina said they expected more Montanans to buckle up, especially given the state's winter driving conditions.

"In the winter, I would think everybody would want a seat belt on because you're on icy, slick roads," the traveler said.

Not everyone was surprised by Montana's seat belt use rate.

Steven, a worker at a local gas station, said the statistic reflects what he sees on the road.

"I don't like it. They are reckless in my opinion," he said of some drivers.

A traveler from North Carolina said stricter enforcement may play a role in higher seat belt use elsewhere.

"People are way more cognizant of that and pay more attention cause they've been ticketed," the traveler said.

Montana is one of 14 states with secondary enforcement for adult seat belt laws, meaning law enforcement officers cannot stop a driver solely for not wearing a seat belt. The fine for violating the law is $20.

For Steven, the importance of wearing a seat belt became personal after being involved in a crash.

"I've been in a car wreck, so I value wearing a seat belt at all times now," he said.

The conversation comes as several fatal crashes have been reported across Montana in recent days. Over the past week, fatal crashes were reported in Gallatin, Roosevelt, Missoula, Flathead and Rosebud counties. In several of those crashes, the person killed was not wearing a seat belt or other safety equipment.

Deputy Ryan Jern with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said summer travel often brings increased risks on Montana roads.

"Definitely summer months, just cars going faster, a lot more people going on vacations," Jern said.

Jern said law enforcement works to cover a large geographic area while responding to crashes and traffic concerns throughout the county.

"We try to drive the entire county. It's a big county, but we do the best we can to cover all the area and be everywhere that we can be," he said.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, seat belts reduce the risk of death for a front-seat occupant by about 50%.

"You might still get injured, but it's when people get ejected out of the car when things don't go well," Jern said.

As Montanans and visitors spend more time on the road this summer, Jern said one of the simplest safety measures remains some of the most effective.

"Just give yourself some time, make sure you are buckled up, and enjoy the summer," he said.

Steven echoed that message with a straightforward reminder:

"Wear your seatbelts and drive safe."