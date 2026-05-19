Montana EMS honored at state capitol

HELENA — Last year, Montana Emergency Medical Services were requested more than 162,000 times. EMS staff from across the state were honored at the Capitol on Tuesday for their dedication to keeping the Treasure State safe and healthy.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News A cake celebrates EMS week at the Capitol.

The Department of Public Health and Human Services, alongside Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras, recognized five EMS personnel or providers from across Montana, including Lewistown Fire Rescue, Bitterroot Health Ambulance, the Central Valley Fire District, and Flathead County Emergency Medical Services.

State leadership says it’s a time to recognize the over 6,000 Montanans who always answer the call.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Members of the Central Valley Fire District attended the awards.

Briana Scherrer is one of those Montanans. She is a firefighter-paramedic with Central Valley Fire District and shared, “Our job is the best job in the world and every day is a gift, and so if we treat it like that and give every single patient a piece of that gift and remind ourselves of why we are here, I think that is the strongest advice I have.”

The ceremony is all a part of Emergency Medical Services Week, which runs from May 17 to 24.