Montana family holds blood drives to help others in similar situations

HELENA - TroyStrong Red Cross blood drives are happening across Montana in June.

The Ross family has organized these blood drives for the past six years. Troy Ross was diagnosed with a rare immune disease six years ago, and over the course of a month, 75% of his blood supply had to be replaced. This blood was available because of blood donors.

“From a place of gratitude, every summer they host blood drives to make sure we have a healthy blood supply for other families who are going through similar situations," said Montana Red Cross Donor Recruitment Director Nona Keeler.

Troy’s mom, Callie Ross, is proud her son can inspire people. “So, it makes me proud that my little boy can be a catalyst for something that helps other people just like strangers helped him.”

To donate blood at a future drive, go to redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED-CROSS to schedule an appointment.