Montana family salvages memories after fire destroys their home

BELGRADE - A fire sparked up in Belgrade, destroying one home on Saturday.

The homeowner, Patty Rollins, and her family have spent the last few days salvaging any memories they can.

“We're going through all the kids' baby books and taking the plastic off of them so they can start to dry,” said Rollins. “I wanted my kids to be able to go through these pictures and tell stories.”

Rollins says her heart is heavy after flames engulfed her home of 20 years.

She says many laughs, love, and tears were shared under the roof of her home, now unrecognizable.

“I had a couple of Girl Scout troops, and our meetings were here,” said Rollins. “I coached softball in the backyard, just a lot of amazing, fun times.”

Central Valley Fire Marshal Jake Zlomie said embers from a burn barrel carried over to the home.

He noted burning is currently closed within the fire district.

“Make sure you have some water nearby and that you're paying attention to those conditions, especially with how dry it is,” said Zlomie. “The wind definitely doesn’t help.”

Patty said she is touched by the support they are receiving from the community.

“People that we don't even know have stopped by and offered help,” she said. “It's been amazing.”

To make a cash donation to Patty and her family, you can visit her GoFundMe page, or you can donate a meal.