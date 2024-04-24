Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announces Mule Deer Citizen Advisory Committee

HELENA — The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) has formed a Citizen Advisory Committee to examine issues around the management of mule deer.

Sixteen members were selected from a pool of 100 applicants.

FWP says members were selected based on their familiarity with the issues involved and their willingness to work with a team and represent each FWP region.

Their input will help guide a new management plan for the species in time to inform the 2026-2027 hunting season-setting process.

The committee will meet twice before June 15, 2024, and their work is expected to be completed by June 30.

Both meetings will be multi-day with the first meeting scheduled for May 6 through May 8 in Helena.

The second meeting dates and location to be determined.

These meetings will be open to the public via Zoom.

Those who wish to provide public comment during the first meeting can register here. The registration deadline is noon on May 6.

There will be other opportunities for public engagement as the plan is developed, according to FWP.