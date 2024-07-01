Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks offers reminders ahead of 4th of July

BOZEMAN — The 4th of July brings about the first long chance to get out and enjoy Montana's outdoors for many people.

The days are long, and for many, the holiday means a long weekend and heading out to do a little camping.

Officials have some simple rules to follow if your plans are taking you to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) land.

People who are planning to use any state land over the long weekend need to remember to leave the fireworks at home.

“Specifically the week of 4th of July folks love to light fireworks. Just remember that fireworks are not permitted at any state lands, including fishing access sites and state parks,” Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Morgan Jacobsen says.

People who are heading to a campground can also enjoy a campfire, but enjoy it only where it belongs.

“Regardless of the fire restrictions that we're in, if they do allow campfires, they have to be in an established campfire ring,” Jacobsen told MTN. “Creating your own campfire ring is not a good idea. It leads to site degradation, it's unsafe and is just something that has to be cleaned up later.”

Jacobsen also stresses no trace practices for any outdoor activities.

Also, if you take your pet, make sure others around you don't have to deal with it. In other words, be a good neighbor at one of the many fishing access sites Montana has to offer.