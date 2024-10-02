Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks releases statewide grizzly bear management plan

HELENA — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) has released its final statewide grizzly bear management plan.

It aims to manage grizzlies while they are still federally protected and in case they are turned over to the state for management.

The plan prioritizes connectivity between ecosystems and working with people and communities to avoid conflicts with bears.

FWP says the introduction of the new plan and the already established framework aids in a healthy and sustainable grizzly bear population.

The new plan is statewide and replaces the separate plans in western and southwest Montana with a focus on conflict management, research and monitoring, and education and outreach.

In addition to releasing the management plan, FWP introduced a public dashboard to track grizzly mortalities.

