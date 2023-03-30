Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks seeks public input for development of new gray wolf management plan

HELENA - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is taking public feedback on the development of a new gray wolf management plan.

The state agency is preparing an environmental impact statement that will help guide the proposed new plan.

The current plan and environmental impact statement have been in place since 2003, nearly a decade before gray wolves in Montana and Idaho were removed from the endangered species list.

State wildlife managers say the new wolf plan will update wolf-related research, clearly describe new wolf management tools used by FWP, and increase the flexibility to allow FWP to use new data and management tools as they become available.

There will be two virtual public meetings to take feedback for the environmental impact statement. The first is April 4 at 6 p.m., and the second is April 11 at 6 p.m.

A link to participate in the scheduled public scoping meetings will be included on FWP’s Gray Wolf Management website, as soon as the link has been established but no later than one day in advance of the scheduled meeting date.

Public comments are due by April 22. Scoping comments can be emailed to fwpwolfplaneis@mt.gov or mailed to:

Attention: 2023 Montana Wolf Management Plan EIS

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Wildlife Division

1420 East Sixth Avenue

Helena, MT 59620

Montana FWP estimated about 1,100 wolves were living in Montana last year. A total of 273 wolves were killed by hunters in the 2021-22 wolf season.