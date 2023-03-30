Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks seeks public input for development of new gray wolf management plan

Wolf
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP
This Feb. 1, 2017 photo provided by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife shows the Western gray wolf Snake River pack seen by a remote camera in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area. (ODFW via AP)
Wolf
Posted at 11:35 AM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 13:35:06-04

HELENA - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is taking public feedback on the development of a new gray wolf management plan.

The state agency is preparing an environmental impact statement that will help guide the proposed new plan.

The current plan and environmental impact statement have been in place since 2003, nearly a decade before gray wolves in Montana and Idaho were removed from the endangered species list.

State wildlife managers say the new wolf plan will update wolf-related research, clearly describe new wolf management tools used by FWP, and increase the flexibility to allow FWP to use new data and management tools as they become available.

There will be two virtual public meetings to take feedback for the environmental impact statement. The first is April 4 at 6 p.m., and the second is April 11 at 6 p.m.

A link to participate in the scheduled public scoping meetings will be included on FWP’s Gray Wolf Management website, as soon as the link has been established but no later than one day in advance of the scheduled meeting date.

Public comments are due by April 22. Scoping comments can be emailed to fwpwolfplaneis@mt.gov or mailed to:

Attention: 2023 Montana Wolf Management Plan EIS

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Wildlife Division
1420 East Sixth Avenue
Helena, MT 59620

Montana FWP estimated about 1,100 wolves were living in Montana last year. A total of 273 wolves were killed by hunters in the 2021-22 wolf season.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App