Montana FWP debuts new app for hunters, anglers

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) have launched a new app that allows Montanans to access their hunting and fishing licenses with their phone.

The goal is to help reduce the need to secure and carry around paperwork while people fish and hunt.

MyFWP will store and display licenses, permits, and digital carcass tags, known as E-Tags, which can be used in the field without cellular service.

"It's important for folks to know that it's an option. It's not being forced upon that it's their choice whether they want to use it," noted FWP spokesman Dillon Tabish.

FWP does not believe that the app will increase poaching and notes that while other states have similar apps, this is brand new for Montana.

“And we're really excited about it. We're getting a lot of positive reviews about it," Tabish said.

FWP is going to add more functions to the app moving forward, including the hunter harvest survey reporting.

They hope to have this feature available by fall.

Watch the video below to learn more about the new app.