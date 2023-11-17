Montana FWP seeks information on wolverine killed illegally near Wisdom

WISDOM — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens are seeking information about a wolverine illegally shot in November northwest of Wisdom.

An FWP press release says on November 10, wardens received a report of a wolverine carcass found on U.S. Forest Service Road 7377 near Schultz Saddle and the Continental Divide.

According to the release, a game warden located the carcass and confirmed the wolverine had been shot, skinned, and abandoned. Wolverine harvest is currently illegal in Montana.

FWP asks anyone with information to visit the TIP-MONT web page, or call the FWP violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT. Informants may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.