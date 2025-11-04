Montana FWP sees strong start to general hunting season

The 2025 big game general hunting season began Oct. 25, and hunters across western and central Montana saw mixed weather conditions but still headed out in droves, reporting increased harvest numbers compared to last year’s opening weekend, according to data collected by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Across Regions 1, 2, 3, and 4, hundreds more hunters stopped at FWP check stations on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, compared to opening weekend in 2024, and they reported slightly higher success rates than last year, the Daily Montanan reports.

“We had a little wind, rain, and snow this weekend, but that didn’t seem to slow anyone down,” said Kirstie Yeager, FWP wildlife biologist in the upper Clark Fork. “Hunters enjoyed their time in the woods and brought in a few nice animals.”

The Darby check station in the Bitterroot Valley saw 1,187 hunters, the highest reported by any check station in the state, and more than 100 more hunters than last year.

“It was a slower start on Saturday due to weather, but the weather wasn’t as bad as initially forecasted, so the harvest picked up on Sunday,” said Rebecca Mowry, FWP wildlife biologist in the Bitterroot Valley. “We had a couple kids come through the Darby station with their first elk, as well as one adult.”

Hunters across the west-central part of Montana in Region 2, comprising the Darby, Bonner, Anaconda and Fish Creek check stations, have reported a total of 105 elk, 27 mule deer, 72 white-tailed deer, and four black bears for an overall success rate of 8.9%. More than 2,550 hunters were out across the region on opening weekend. Last year, hunters brought down 107 elk, 18 mule deer, 60 white-tailed deer, two black bears and one moose in the first weekend.

In northwest Montana, hunter numbers were even with 2024, with 1,995 individuals stopping by the four agency check stations in Olney, Thompson Falls, Swan Lake and along U.S. Highway 2 west of Kalispell. Hunters reported 177 white-tailed deer, including 88 bucks, compared to 163 and 67, respectively, last year. Hunters also reported 13 mule deer and 22 elk, compared to 21 and 16, respectively, last year.

The 10.6% hunter success rate in northwest Montana was up slightly from last year.

FWP reported on Monday that through the second weekend of hunting in Northwest Montana saw a drop in participation, 7%, compared to last year last, but hunter success remains slightly higher.

Across the Continental Divide in the North Central Region 4, opening weekend numbers were up 14% from last year, according to FWP, and up 4% over the 10-year average.

Success rates were also well over the 10-year average, with approximately 20% of hunters bringing game through the check stations. FWP data show elk harvest was 30% higher than average and deer harvest was up 9%.

An FWP press release from Region 4 said that early snow among the higher elevations helped create initial movement of animals with some migration to lower elevations, which helped bring them closer to hunters.

The check station in Augusta is the only one in Region 4 and operates seven days a week from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 p.m. on weekends.

The season got off to a more variable start in the southwest and south-central regions.

Montana’s Region 3, comprising parts of Lewis and Clark County, down to Beaverhead and Park counties, saw more mixed results, with higher hunter numbers reported at four check stations, but lower than average numbers at Alder and Canyon Ferry.

The nearly 2,500 hunters in the region saw success rates ranging from 6% up to 13.4%. Hunters brought down 148 elk, 40 mule deer and 10 white-tailed deer.

South-central Montana, anchored around Yellowstone County, saw 1,087 hunters stop at four check stations in Big Timber, Columbus, Lavina and Billings. The Billings numbers were the highest since 2021, while Big Timber reported the lowest ever for an opening weekend.

FWP staff checked 51 white-tailed deer, 64 mule deer, 25 antelope and 84 elk across the stations.

The 2025 general deer and elk season runs Oct. 25-Nov. 30. Other general hunting seasons underway include black bear (Sept. 15-Nov. 30), bighorn sheep, moose and mountain goat (Sept. 15-Nov. 30), mountain lion (fall season without dogs, Oct. 25-Nov. 30), and most upland game birds until Jan. 1.

Hunters must stop at any check station they encounter whether they harvested an animal or not. The counts at the stations represent a sampling of the harvest and do not represent the complete number of animals taken.

Most check stations are open on weekends during general season from 10 a.m. to approximately 1.5 hours past sunset.

Hunters reminded of voluntary CWD testing

Hunters play an important part in helping FWP learn where chronic wasting disease (CWD) is and how it spreads, FWP says.

When hunters have their harvested deer, elk and moose tested for CWD, they provide key insights into the effectiveness of CWD management, the disease’s prevalence and its presence.

CWD testing is voluntary everywhere in the state except for the Libby CWD Management Area, where there are mandatory requirements due to the prevalence of CWD there.

Hunters can bring their animals to any FWP check stations or regional offices, or harvest a lymph node themselves and drop off or mail in the sample to the Wildlife Health Lab in Bozeman. If the animal tests positive for CWD, FWP will advise the hunter on proper carcass and meat disposal and give instructions on how to request a replacement license.

