Montana gas prices continue downward trend

MISSOULA — Gas prices are continuing to fall across the Treasure State.

GasBuddy.com reports average gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 5.2¢ per gallon in the last week and sat at an average of $3.21 per gallon as of Monday, October 7, 2024.

Prices are 18.1¢ per gallon lower than at this time a month ago and 78.7¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline fell 4.6¢ per gallon over the last week to $3.13 per gallon, down 11.6¢ from a month ago.



"While the national average dipped slightly in the last week, Iran's attack on Israel has at least temporarily caused oil prices to surge to the highest level in months, which could cause the declines to cease for now and could lead to a rise in gas prices for many Americans," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "In addition to the escalation in the Middle East, hurricane season remains active, with Hurricane Milton now heading toward a likely landfall in Florida. As a result of potential evacuations, GasBuddy's Fuel Availability tracker will remain online for areas likely to be affected by Milton. For now, motorists in most areas can expect to see more increases in gas prices primarily due to tensions in the Middle East, but I remain hopeful that a $2.99 national average remains possible this fall."

GassBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was at $3.06 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.99 per gallon.