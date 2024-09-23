Montana gas prices continue dropping

MISSOULA — Gas prices are continuing to fall across the Treasure State.

GasBuddy.com reports average gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 2.2¢ per gallon in the last week and sat at an average of $3.30 per gallon as of Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.

Prices are 13.9¢ per gallon lower than at this time a month ago and 86.7¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline rose 1.2¢ per gallon over the last week to $3.16 per gallon, down 18.8¢ from a month ago.



"With oil prices jumping after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a larger-than-expected half percent, we've seen some states where gas prices have inched back up, while others have continued to decline. Most of these increases should be temporary with declines returning in the days and weeks ahead," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

GassBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was at $3.07 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.54 per gallon.