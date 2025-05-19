Montana gas prices rise 1.1¢ per gallon

MISSOULA — Gas prices edged up over the past week in the Treasure State.

GasBuddy.com reports that average gasoline prices in Montana have risen 1.1¢ per gallon over the last week and are at $3.17 per gallon as of Monday, May 19, 2025.

Gas prices are 3¢ higher than a month ago and are 27.6¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gas has risen 6.1¢ over the last week and are at $3.14 per gallon, which is 1.9¢ higher than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was $2.85 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.79 per gallon.