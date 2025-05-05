Montana gas prices rise 2.2¢ per gallon

MISSOULA — Gas prices have once again risen over the past week in Montana.

GasBuddy.com reports that average gasoline prices in Montana have gone up 2.2¢ per gallon over the last week and are at $3.15 per gallon as of Monday, May 5, 2025.

Gas prices are 0.3¢ lower than a month ago and are 37.0¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gas has risen 2.0¢ over the last week and sit at remains $3.12 per gallon, which is 12.0¢ lower than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was $2.92 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.64 per gallon.