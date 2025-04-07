Montana gas prices rise 3.6¢ per gallon

MISSOULA — Gas prices have once again risen over the past week in Montana.

GasBuddy.com reports that average gasoline prices in Montana have gone up 3.6¢ per gallon over the last week and are averaging $3.14 per gallon as of Monday, April 7, 2025.

Gas prices are 2.1¢ higher in Montana than a month ago, but are 42.1¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline rose 10.6¢ per gallon over the last week to $3.21 per gallon, which is 13.2¢ higher than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was at $2.95 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.54 per gallon.

