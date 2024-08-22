Montana gathering highlights the dangers of fentanyl

GREAT FALLS — Community members and organizations gathered outside the federal courthouse in Great Falls on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and to honor loved ones who passed away due to fentanyl overdoses.

The US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) notes that August 21st is "National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day." The purpose of the designation is to:



Remember loved ones lost to overdoses involving illegally made fentanyl.

Acknowledge the devastation of affected families and friends.

Acknowledge the growing role illegally made fentanyl plays in the overdose crisis.

Educate and raise public awareness of the dangers of illegally made fentanyl and the importance of overdose prevention.

Fentanyl-linked deaths continue to rise in Montana, with the State Crime Lab reporting 80 overdose deaths involving fentanyl in 2023 alone. The Drug Enforcement Agency’s Rocky Mountain Field Division reports Montana has experienced a staggering 11,000% increase in fentanyl seizures since 2019.

In a statement released by the Drug Enforcement Administration Rocky Mountain Field Division, Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen said, “We urge you to have the fentanyl discussion within your own family, circle of friends, and co-workers. Fentanyl remains the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 to 45”.

Shawnee and Mark Lapier organized the gathering, aiming to be the voice for the people they’ve lost due to fentanyl, like their brother Nathenieal Lapier, spreading awareness and offering resources to the community.

“We lost our little brother to fentanyl overdose in January, so we just want to, you know, be the voice for him that he couldn't be. And it means a lot to us to be out here today, we've lost a lot of other people, you know, of fentanyl as well," Shawnee said. "Now we're out here just trying to educate people on the dangers of it.”

“Trying to make him realize that he wasn't struggling alone. And anybody else out there struggling alone knows that they have an option to go somewhere if they need help," Mark added.

Several organizations — including Ideal Option and Dynamic Recovery — were also there, providing information, recovery resources, and Narcan nasal spray.

In response to the fentanyl and opioid crisis, Governor Greg Gianforte recently announced a $400,000 investment to install 24 Wellness Kiosks throughout the state, which will dispense and distribute fentanyl testing strips and naloxone.

You can find information on fentanyl prevention and recovery resources on the DEA website.