Montana Meth Project shifts to now also focus on the dangers of fentanyl

MISSOULA — The Montana Meth Project is shifting gears and is now working to educate teens on the dangers of fentanyl.

The Montana Meth Project has been around for 20 years and has been solely focused on battling meth addiction by educating high school-age students about the dangers of methamphetamine. But now that's changing.

The use of fentanyl has been growing, so, the Montana Meth Project decided that they could no longer solely focus on meth and is now rolling out educational materials surrounding the dangers of fentanyl.

They largely are making this transition in their lessons due to the increased danger of fentanyl and the knowledge that they already have a reputation within the state of battling addiction.

The lessons that the Montana Meth Project create are in part created by high school students that wish to help educate their peers on the dangers of fentanyl.

The lesson that is being rolled out for fentanyl was in part recorded by a 17-year-old high school student, informing teenagers of the risks that come with taking pills and other substances today as many substances that were previously not laced with anything are now being laced with fentanyl.

“That is the greatest takeaway from the lesson — that there is enough fentanyl that has been seized in 2023 nationwide to kill every man, woman and child in the country. That this is pouring across our borders and teens need to be prepared and know the risks of taking a pill. That one pill really can kill” said Montana Meth Project executive director Amy Rue.

Rue went on to tell MTN the story of one teenager who unfortunately passed away due to fentanyl poisoning. He took a pill one night to help him sleep, not knowing that it was laced with fentanyl. By the time the morning came, his mother found him in his bed dead due to the pill that he had taken.

If you are interested in learning more about how the Montana Meth Program is taking on fentanyl, visit montanameth.org.