Montana groups planning to join truck convoy heading to DC

The People's Convoy, similar to the Canadian truckers' Freedom Convoy, left southern California on Wednesday morning.
Posted at 11:06 AM, Feb 24, 2022
BILLINGS — The People's Convoy, similar to the Canadian truckers' Freedom Convoy, left southern California on Wednesday morning.

Around 1,000 semi-truck drivers departed from Adelanto Stadium, a minor league ballpark about 85 miles east of Los Angeles.

The convoy is expected to take an 11-day journey to Washington, D.C.

There is also another group called the American Truckers Freedom Convoy, planning a series of convoys from several different states including Montana.

The convoy is a protest of vaccine and mask mandates and was inspired by Canadian truckers.

"It's a little surreal," said Maureen Steele, truckers organizer for the People's Convoy. "The whole thing, to watch this come together on a national scale, to have senators calling you all of a sudden I mean, me. I'm the girl from Montana. People want a part of this. This is historical. Ours is peaceful."

Steele — who is from Condon — says groups will be forming mini-convoys, including from Montana to meet up with the big convoy.

