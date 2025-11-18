Montana hearing clinic uses new technology to diagnose patients suffering from hearing loss

BUTTE — There is a shortage of audiologists in the nation, but here in Montana, a new service is offering faster and better care for people who are experiencing hearing loss.

"When you are able to see satisfaction in people when they are getting the treatment that they need, that’s a good feeling," says Julie Woody, an audiology assistant at Rocky Mountain Ear Nose and Throat in Butte.

Woody is working with a new system that allows a Missoula-based audiologist to conduct hearing tests remotely with patients located at the Rocky Mountain Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic in Butte.

See how new remote audiology technology is revolutionizing hearing care in Montana:

"Hearing loss affects everyone, all ages. We see kids, adults, lots of elderly."

Woody says the new remote testing allows patients to get better outcomes from their appointments.

"The outcome is they get better hearing.

And if you can’t hear...

"Your quality of life is significantly impacted."

As the audiologist greets a patient from a screen on the wall in a soundproof room, Woody places headphones on the patient after checking their ears. Everything is tracked remotely for the audiologist to view results in real time.

"From a diagnostic point of view in the clinic setting, working hand in hand with the ENT physicians and the nurse practitioners allows us to really identify what’s going on when they come in all in one appointment," says Meghan Safko, a clinical audiologist.

Safko says the new technology improves treatment time for patients. Like all other annual checkups, she recommends scheduling hearing appointments regularly.