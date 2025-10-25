Montana Highway Patrol shares safety tips for young drivers

HELENA — It’s National Teen Driver Safety Week, and while getting a driver’s license is an exciting milestone for teenagers, it’s also a time of increased risk. Car crashes remain one of the leading causes of death for teens in the United States.

“This week gives parents the opportunity to talk to their kids about safe driving habits, which will hopefully prevent them from those risky driving behaviors that result in crashes and ultimately save lives,” says Sergeant Mike Jensen with Montana Highway Patrol.

The Montana Highway Patrol is pointing out the risks, as teen drivers are twice as likely to be involved in a fatal crash.

Sergeant Jensen says, “The two main ones are going to be distracted driving, using cellphones while driving, or just having friends in the vehicle that cause distractions, but the biggest one is going to be inexperience.”

Another big factor is the weather we have here in Montana, and winter is just around the corner.

“Learning how to drive on snow and icy roadways, giving yourself more distance between vehicles, and slowing down a little bit,” Sergeant Jensen says.

But Sergeant Jensen says the biggest and easiest thing you can do is buckle up: “Seat belts are very important, and what they do is keep you in the vehicle, which gives you a much greater likelihood of surviving a crash should you find yourself in one.”

But teen driver safety goes beyond just this week; it is something that is always important.

“I think ultimately we just want people to get where they are going safely," Sergeant Jensen says.

For more driving safety tips for Montana roadways and tips for winter driving, visit this link.