Montana hiker rescued in Beartooth Mountains

COLUMBUS - A 73-year-old Billings man who was reported missing in the Beartooth Mountains on Saturday evening has been rescued.

The Stillwater County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Tuesday that the man was located by an Air Force helicopter Monday at 11 p.m. about 7 miles from his last known location on the Beartooth Plateau.

A doctor was lowered down to the man, and a larger National Guard helicopter was used to airlift him out on Tuesday morning at about 10:30 a.m.

"The man was in good overall condition and is being checked out medically as a precaution," the press release states.

Several agencies were involved in the search and rescue effort, including crews and resources from Carbon County, Yellowstone County, Gallatin County, Madison County, Big Horn County, Park County, and Sweet Grass County Sheriff/Search and Rescue personnel, US Air Force, Montana Army National Guard, and US Forest Service.

The press release also states the man's "determination in the face of diversity made his rescue possible."