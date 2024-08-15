Montana homeowners can now apply for this year's property tax rebate

HELENA — According to the Montana Department of Revenue, 10,000 rebate applications were filed within the first 10 minutes of the portal opening this Thursday morning.

Homeowners can apply for the rebate, which is up to $675, between August 14 and October 1, 2024.

To be eligible you must have owned and lived in your Montana home for at least seven months of the year 2023 and paid property taxes on that residence.

Homes owned by an LLC, corporation, or held in an "irrevocable trust" are not eligible.

You need to know your social security number and your property's geocode, a 17-digit number that identifies your property.

That number can be found online using the Montana Cadastral or on your previous property tax bill. More information about locating the geocode of a property can be found here.

All rebates will be mailed to eligible property owners.