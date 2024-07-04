Watch Now
Montana Hope Project picks up $25,000 donation

The Montana Hope Project recently received a surprise donation to support its mission of granting wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Jul 04, 2024

HELENA — The Montana Hope Project recently received a surprise $25,000 donation to support its mission of granting wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses.

First Interstate Bank and the Bank System Foundation donated the money as part of its Believe in Local grant campaign.

Now in its third year, the campaign selects 40 non-profits across 14 states each year to receive the $25,000 grants. The Montana Hope Project was nominated by First Interstate Bank employees.

The Montana Hope Project began in 1984 when several Montana Highway Patrol troopers pooled their own money to help send kids with life-threatening conditions to Glacier National Park.

The Association of Montana Troopers sponsors the program.

