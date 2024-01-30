Montana ice carving competition still delivers family fun, despite warm temps

BOZEMAN — BOZEMAN — It was a warm day for the 8th annual Sweet Pea ice carving competition on Saturday.

Eleven artists were on hand in downtown Bozeman chipping away at the ice. Designs ranged from a rabbit to a massive pirate ship.

11-year-old Oliver Blanchard from Manhattan helped his dad design a neat swordfish Saturday morning.

“It’s really cool because ice is just a fun that you don’t get to do for a long time before it melts,” says Blanchard.

Unfortunately for team Blanchard, the warm temperatures caused their original sculpture to collapse, but Oliver says it was still a good time to learn to carve ice with his dad.

"It was really sad cause it was a beautiful creation and it fell down, and it was just sad,” says Blanchard.

Event organizers say the sculptures will be up until they melt, but with warm temperatures in the forecast you might want to get downtown sooner rather than later to see them.