Montana leading country in construction job sector

HELENA — The Governor's Office says Montana leads other states in the country in construction jobs with federal data showing construction jobs have increased by 11.4% in the past two years.

"We got a national administration that's placed a focus on infrastructure recently passed a $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill, and we have a state administration that is strongly in favor of construction, and trades and getting these projects done," said Montana Contractors Association Director of Marketing and Communications Barry Houser.

According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, in February 2021, Montana had 31,600 people in the construction industry. In February 2022, nearly 35,000 people will be in the construction sector, an almost 10 percent increase.

Houser says the construction sector of jobs is vital to Montana's economy," whether it's anywhere from residential homes to commercial buildings to the roads and bridges we drive on, it is an essential part of daily life here in Montana."

Houser also says that construction offers more appealing options for workers.

"Careers in construction are high paying, we see median wages in construction ranging anywhere from 25 percent higher than other industries, we place emphasis on safety, and construction is no longer the job that you may just be thinking that you will be digging ditches for the rest of your life. There are all types of advancement for folks interested in construction."

Plus, Houser says that construction sector jobs will be increasing soon, "they are going to be increasing with the emphasis we are placing on them."