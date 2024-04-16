Montana man dies following Gallatin County crash

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on Bridger Canyon Road on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old man was driving south on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle at about 6:30 p.m. when he failed to navigate a left-hand curve at mile marker 8, just south of Beasley Creek Road.

The motorcycle went off the road to the right and crashed into a ditch, rolling over several times.

The man was taken to Bozeman Deaconess Regional Medical Center where he later died due to his injuries.

According to the MHP, the victim was not wearing a helmet, and alcohol and/or drugs and speed are suspected as factors in the crash.

The man's identity has not been released at this point and the MHP is continuing to investigate the crash.