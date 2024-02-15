Montana man dies in rollover crash near Roberts

ROBERTS — A 67-year-old Billings was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. Highway 212 near Roberts.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the man — identified by Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan as James Fellows — was driving a Dodge Dakota SXT south on the highway at about 8:55 a.m. when the crash happened at mile marker 80.

A witness reported the vehicle began to fishtail, then left the roadway and rolled. The man died of his injuries from the crash, the patrol said.

Fellows was not wearing a seat belt and the roads were icy at the time of the crash, according to the MHP.

