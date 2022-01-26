GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls man is being recognized for using CPR to help save another man’s life.

Members of Keith King's family, members of the family of the man he helped save, and first responders gave King a round of applause as he accepted a certificate from Great Falls Emergency Services.

"It means a lot because I work with half his family in a way. So we are all a family at our workplace so it's very rewarding,” said King.

King said he didn't hesitate to put to use the CPR skills he learned as a Boy Scout.

"Mr. Doran was working on breaking down some cardboard boxes. We heard kind of a thump. (I) turned around and looked and he was still moving around. A moment after that, we heard a bigger crash and realized that he had collapsed,” King explained.

While Robert Doran's life was saved that day, he died from an unrelated medical issue about a week and a half later.

His wife spoke at the recognition ceremony, "I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart, all you guys who helped him. I really am grateful."

Great Falls Emergency Services manager Justin Grohs noted that were representatives from several agencies who responded to the medical call that day in December, including Cascade County Sheriff's deputy Bridger Wren.

Wren ended up using his AED to deliver a shock for the first time in his career.

"It was no different than my training. The Sheriff's Office trains us very well how to use those,” Wren said. “It’s not every day you get to be a part of a call like this. I was very proud to be a part of it. I was very happy he got to have one last Christmas and New Year’s."

While the individual accomplishment are impressive, GFES says saving Doran's life was a team effort.

"For everyone involved, I say we give you a hand,” said GFES medical director Dr. Dustin Stuart, leading the room in a round of applause.