BILLINGS - A Billings Marine veteran found healing through surfing and adaptive sports at a national clinic designed to help injured veterans recover both physically and mentally.

Montana Marine finds healing through surfing at National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic

After serving in the U.S. Marines from 1993 to 2000 and rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant, Matt Wolcott was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). He also suffered multiple physical injuries, including two broken necks and a lower back injury.

Physical activity has become a therapeutic outlet for the 50-year-old veteran, as he recently participated in the 18th Annual National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic in San Diego. The clinic is put on by the Department of Veterans Affairs each year and is designed to help recently injured veterans heal and rehabilitate through adaptive sports.

Courtesy of U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Matt Wolcott is from Billings, and traveled to San Diego, CA., to participate in the clinic with 150 other veterans.

"Bilateral movement is really good for brain injuries, for PTSD, you’re focused on that and that alone," said Wolcott recently from California. "You’re not worried about your bills, worried about your medical appointments, you’re just in the moment, and there’s something about that that brings peace.”

The five-day clinic offers activities such as kayaking, surfing, cycling, fitness, and sailing for nearly 150 veterans from across the country. Wolcott participated in surfing and was the first person from Billings to ever attend.

The clinic not only supports physical health, but also mental health, and Wolcott said the camaraderie from being surrounded by other veterans helped empower him to tackle difficult obstacles.

“I think our tendency is to isolate, and the warrior culture has taught us that vulnerability is weakness, but it’s not. It’s actually our strength,” said Wolcott. "What I found is there are other people that gained from me being here, to support them and share it with them."

Courtesy of U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Wolcott surfed along other combat veterans in the clinic.

For Wolcott, sports are not only therapeutic but a way forward. He encourages other veterans to step out of their comfort zones and not let their disabilities define them.

"We found our comfort in chaos, and so even though this seems chaotic and it’s a stretch to come and be around this many people and the noise and do things outside our comfort zone, that’s actually where we thrive the most," said Wolcott. "I would encourage them not to shy away from that. Get back into the chaos.”

To learn more about the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic, click here.