Montana Millionaire: early-bird drawing for $25K on Friday

GREAT FALLS — Tickets for the Montana Millionaire drawing sold out in a record-setting six days.
The sales started on Monday, Nov. 1, and the last of the 250,000 tickets was sold on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Tickets were $20 each and were sold at most convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores.
Last year, there were 180,000 tickets available, and they sold out on Nov. 23.
The biggest change from years past: this year, the annual event will feature two $1 million grand prizes.
There will also be two "early bird" drawings.
The first one will be for $25,000 on Friday and we'll post an update when the winning ticket is announced.
The second "early bird" drawing will be for $15,000 on Friday, Dec. 17.
The grand prize drawing will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Unlike a lottery game, Montana Millionaire is a raffle, meaning all of the prize money will be paid out.
Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize:
- 2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte
- 2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls
- 2018: Richard Mai, Billings
- 2017: Amy Lambert, Butte
- 2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls
- 2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett
- 2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena
- 2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls
- 2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel
- 2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings
- 2010: William Morse, Billings
- 2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls
- 2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte
- 2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings