Montana Millionaire grand prize being held Tuesday

The Montana Lottery grand prize drawings in the Montana Millionaire raffle will be held on Tuesday.

The drawing will include three big prizes — two for $1 million dollars each, and one for $100,000.

We will post an update once the winning ticket numbers are announced.

The 280,000 tickets for this year's event — priced at $20 each — went on sale Nov. 1 at many convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores across the state; all tickets were sold in less than 30 hours .

The Montana Lottery hosts two "early bird" drawings ahead of the end-of-year grand prize drawing.

The first early bird drawing for a prize of $100,000 was done on Nov. 25. The winning ticket was #080647, and it was sold in the town of Laurel.

The second early bird drawing, worth $25,000, was conducted on Dec. 16. The winning ticket was #269399. The ticket was sold at the Mountain View Co-Op in the town of Lincoln.

There have also been dozens of "instant win" tickets with prizes of up to $500.

Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize are:

2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte

2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls

2018: Richard Mai, Billings

2017: Amy Lambert, Butte

2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls

2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett

2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena

2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls

2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel

2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings

2010: William Morse, Billings

2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls

2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte

2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings

Last year's two winning million-dollar tickets were sold in Butte and Missoula.