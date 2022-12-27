Montana Millionaire grand prize being held Tuesday

The Montana Lottery grand prize drawings in the Montana Millionaire raffle will be held on Tuesday.
The drawing will include three big prizes — two for $1 million dollars each, and one for $100,000.
We will post an update once the winning ticket numbers are announced.
The 280,000 tickets for this year's event — priced at $20 each — went on sale Nov. 1 at many convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores across the state; all tickets were sold in less than 30 hours.
The Montana Lottery hosts two "early bird" drawings ahead of the end-of-year grand prize drawing.
The first early bird drawing for a prize of $100,000 was done on Nov. 25. The winning ticket was #080647, and it was sold in the town of Laurel.
The second early bird drawing, worth $25,000, was conducted on Dec. 16. The winning ticket was #269399. The ticket was sold at the Mountain View Co-Op in the town of Lincoln.
There have also been dozens of "instant win" tickets with prizes of up to $500.
Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize are:
- 2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte
- 2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls
- 2018: Richard Mai, Billings
- 2017: Amy Lambert, Butte
- 2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls
- 2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett
- 2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena
- 2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls
- 2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel
- 2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings
- 2010: William Morse, Billings
- 2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls
- 2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte
- 2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings
Last year's two winning million-dollar tickets were sold in Butte and Missoula.
Due to a change in legislation, the Montana Lottery is no longer allowed to release names of Montana Millionaire winners unless they have given consent.