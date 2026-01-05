GREAT FALLS — Montana's minimum wage increased to $10.85 as of Jan. 1, 2026, but not every business is bracing for impact.

MTN spoke with business owners about the increase:

Montana minimum wage increases, but some businesses already pay more

Heroes Rise Coffee Company in Great Falls pays employees $15 an hour, well above the new state minimum with owner Matt Vangrinsven saying employees are worth the pay.

"We really believe in paying our staff what they're worth. I wish I could even pay more some days. But like I said, we try to stay above the standard for recruitment retention purposes. All of the above," Vangrinsven said.

While some businesses might face challenges adjusting to the new rate, Vangrinsven notes that planning ahead and prioritizing employees can ease the impact of statewide increases.

"It definitely requires adjusting the budget a little more aggressively and doing what we can with marketing to show people that, you know, we are who we are and we do what we say we're going to do. But honestly, being a community coffee company, like we want to be known for, means we have to treat the people that work for us like part of our community too," Vangrinsven said.

For some, paying more than the state minimum wage is a long-term strategy to attract and keep employees.

"A big no for us is to have a lower wage. We want our staff to know one we care about them, and we want to be able to have them make a living while they're here. So it's always been really important to us as a company," Vangrinsven said.