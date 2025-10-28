BILLINGS — A Billings nonprofit is expanding its help for missing and runaway youth with the help of federal funding.

This month, the nonprofit was awarded a federal Basic Center Grant, which allows it to expand services for minors and provide a 24-hour emergency bed for runaway teens through a partnership with the Youth Services Center.

Watch to learn how a local nonprofit is assisting runaway and missing youth in Billings:

Montana nonprofit expands efforts to help runaway and missing youth

The services provided by Tumbleweed were highlighted this weekend, when 14-year-old Calli Leavitt was missing for three days before being found safe Sunday night.

Her mother, AmberLee Leavitt, and a team of over 100 volunteers spent days searching for her.

“When a child runs, I mean, it's very stressful. The parents are very worried," said Georgia Cady, executive director of Tumbleweed, a Billings-based nonprofit that assists homeless, runaway, and at-risk youth and young adults up to the age of 25.

Vanessa Willardson/MTN News Posters were spread around Billings searching for the missing teen, who was found safe Sunday night.

According to the Billings Police Department’s 2024 annual report, officers responded to 245 runaway reports last year.

As of Oct. 27, 12 teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 are still listed as missing in the Montana Department of Justice’s Missing Persons Database since the start of the year.

Cady said most young people who leave home almost always do so because of family conflict, but the risks they face once on the streets are severe.

“Within 24 hours of hitting the streets, they will be approached to be human trafficked," said Cady. "That's a scary number.”

Tumbleweed served more than 700 young people in the surrounding area last year.

"They call our 24-hour crisis line, we will meet law enforcement and that young person at the Youth Services Center, and then just kind of start sorting out what exactly that is that that young person needs," said Cady. "Before, we'd have to navigate on the phone a family member or grandparent or a place for them to go, but it didn't allow us to do some more wraparound type of services with the entire family.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Tumbleweed's executive director, Georgia Cady, said the nonprofit mainly sees teens run away from home due to family conflicts.

Since receiving the grant on Oct. 1, Tumbleweed has already helped five teens, including two on the program’s first day.

"It just allows law enforcement then to get back out and do their job because, really, in the past they were having to sit and wait with that young person until a family member comes," said Cady. "Family mediation is amazing, and it works really well. It allows everybody to have a little bit of a voice.”

There were 22 missing persons reports filed with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office in 2024, and 23 have been filed so far this year, according to Sheriff Mike Linder. He said that the office does not distinguish between runaways and missing persons, and he emphasized that harboring a runaway can result in serious legal consequences.

"In some cases, we have seen where a friend might be harboring a runaway because they have been convinced that the individual is in danger. In any of these cases, we always encourage those who might be harboring a runaway to contact law enforcement so we can be assured the individual is safe, and we can continue the investigation," Linder said in a written statement.

Linder said that some cases may be labeled as missing, even though the person in question didn't contact family or was found hours later. Cady hopes that the new grant will help alleviate that scenario.

"Maybe that will help alleviate some of those that they come in and then their child is found two hours later. Maybe we don't have to go through that cycle," said Cady.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

While not every case is the same, Cady said she wants to remind teens and families that help is always available.

“I tell young people out there if they're feeling like running away and if it's conflict at home, and you do go out the door, please call Tumbleweed so we can get you off the streets to a safe space," said Cady. "Let your parents know you're safe, and then start working on some services.”

Tumbleweed's 24-hour crisis line is 1-888-816-4702. For more information on their services, click here.