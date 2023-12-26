Montana organizations that support youth and their families receive grant

MISSOULA — The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded almost $601,000 in grant funding to Montana organizations that support youth and their families.

The grants are meant to support organizations that help prevent youth from ending up in the criminal justice system and improve their chances of success if they do, according to U.S. Attorney for Montana Jesse Laslovich.

The grant will serve hundreds of at-risk children and young adults to the age of 17.

Many of them have experienced poverty, trauma, family dysfunction, substance abuse, and mental health issues.

The service area of organizations receiving grant funding covers eight Montana counties, the Rocky Boy's Reservation, and portions of the Flathead Indian Reservation.