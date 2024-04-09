Montana police chief retires after 40 years in law enforcement

COLUMBUS — It's the end of an era for Chief of Columbus Police Department Gary Timm.

He signed off for the last time on Friday, April 5, 2024, after 40 years in law enforcement. Timm had been the chief of the police department for the past 25 years.

“I’m going to go 10-10 for the last time. I’m truly grateful to have served this great community of Columbus. May the Lord watch over all my brothers and sisters in law enforcement. And bless you all. Thank you," Timm said on his radio on Friday.

What followed his sign-off was a moment to remember. Timm's son is a K9 deputy with the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office. He also hopped on that final radio call to pay tribute to his dad.

"I, your son, 32-10, deliver your final call. 30 years ago, you held me in your arms in California. Now we stand side by side as brothers. Dad, on behalf of the Columbus Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, we thank you Chief Gary Timm," Timm's son said.