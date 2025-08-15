TOWNSEND — A Townsend business owner and veteran visited Washington, D.C., earlier this month, in recognition of Purple Heart Day.

"It is kind of a beautiful photo in an ugly way that I just love it," said Sergeant Major Sean Gifford.

It's a moment in time, captured just before Gifford's life changed forever, and you can see that picture here.

Gifford talks about being honored at the White House:

Montana Purple Heart recipient honored at the White House

“How close we were to you know a different outcome," said Gifford.

Gifford served with the 5th and 19th Special Forces groups, deploying to Iraq and Afghanistan, where he was injured in combat.

"When you go to the hospital and you see people who didn't make it out as unscathed as I did, it is kind of like, should I be here and should I have this medal?" said Gifford.

Sean Gifford

That medal is the Purple Heart, which Gifford received in July of 2017.

Earlier in August, he represented Montana alongside other veterans at the White House to designate August 7 as Purple Heart Day.

"I was surrounded by our nation's heroes on the military side there, and it was such a beautiful and nice experience to go to," Gifford says.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News A Special Forces Airborne sign adorns the wall of V-42 Fitness in Townsend.

For Gifford, what he went through in the military has shaped where he is today.

"It kind of gave me a sense of purpose, which I have been able to carry over to other pursuits in my life, I feel,” Gifford says.

After serving our country, he is now serving his community.

Gifford was a Gallatin County sheriff's deputy, mayor of Three Forks, leads fly fishing trips for post-9/11 veterans, and runs two gyms that employ veterans, V-42 Fitness in Townsend and Three Forks.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Weights rest on a rack inside V-42 Fitness in Townsend.

"You know what, I should open my own gyms, so I don't have to drive so far," Gifford says.

This work in his civilian life has helped him move forward and recover, but Gifford isn't done advocating for others who served in the armed forces.

"I still have three guys that have not received their Purple Hearts yet, and we have been battling back in forth," said Gifford.

It’s a battle he will continue to fight to get them recognition.