Montana Red Cross: Give the lifesaving gift of blood during the holiday season (video)

MISSOULA — Gov. Greg Gianforte encouraged Montanans to give the lifesaving gift of blood through the American Red Cross of Montana to mark the third day of his 12 Days of Giving.

“Blood donors save lives,” Gov. Gianforte said. “If Montanans are able, I encourage them to give a lifesaving gift this holiday season by donating blood at an American Red Cross of Montana blood drive.”

MTN talked with American Red Cross of Montana executive director Hannah Zuraff about the importance of donating blood during the holiday season, a time when blood donations typically decline.

Watch the full interview below:

Montana Red Cross: Give the lifesaving gift of blood during the holiday season

According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the United States needs lifesaving blood, including cancer patients, expecting moms, and accident victims. To find a local blood drive or to become a donor ambassador with the American Red Cross of Montana, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/.

Click here to learn more about how you can help the American Red Cross of Montana.