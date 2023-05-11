Montana Renewables celebrates first shipment of sustainable aviation fuel

GREAT FALLS - Montana Renewables celebrated its first shipment of sustainable aviation fuel to Shell Trading Company on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Great Falls.

Montana Renewables is a subsidiary of Calumet.

"We're proud to collaborate with Shell to improve aviation sustainability," said Bruce Fleming, the CEO of Montana Renewables, in a news release. "Strong support from the State of Montana, Cascade County, and the City of Great Falls made possible the unique speed of Montana Renewables, and Shell is the logical offtake partner for us to reach multiple airlines and airports from our geographically advantaged site. We are now producing more SAF than any other North American company on top of our renewable diesel and renewable hydrogen."

A news release from Governor Greg Gianforte's office says the achievement by Montana Renewables makes the business the largest producer of sustainable aviation fuel in North America. The fuel is produced from renewable feedstocks, including agricultural waste and used cooking oils.