Montana road rage incident leads to shooting

BILLINGS - A family member says a man who was hospitalized after a suspected road rage incident that led to a shooting near downtown Billings over the weekend has passed away.

The incident happened at around 8 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 32nd Street.

Billings Police Sergeant Brad Mansur says the preliminary investigation shows the incident was between men in two separate vehicles and there is no threat to the public.

The man who was shot was transported to a Billings hospital.