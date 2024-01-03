Montana ski area offers skiers chance to hit the slopes, no matter the location of their pass

MONARCH — This year's lack of snow has limited opportunities for those who ski, snowboard, and snowmobile, but one Montana ski area is offering the community a chance to get out on the slopes and in fresh powder at a reduced price.

Showdown Montana will provide free lift tickets for season pass holders until their ski area opens.

The tickets will be given to any current season pass holder of Montana Snowbowl, Blacktail Mountain Ski Area, Maverick, Turner, and Teton Pass.

Once you show your pass from any of these areas at Showdown Montana, they will give you a free lift ticket.

If you need to travel to Showdown to ski, The Edith Hotel in White Sulphur Springs is offering a 15% discount to all season ticket holders whose ski area is not open yet.