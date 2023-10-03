Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Montana State University fraternity on probation after 2 reports of sexual assault

Two students reported sexual assault at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity
Screenshot 2023-10-02 at 3.43.18 PM.png
Kristin Merkel
Screenshot 2023-10-02 at 3.43.18 PM.png
Posted at 9:48 AM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 11:51:14-04

BOZEMAN — A Montana State University fraternity is on probation after two reports of sexual assault.

Two students reported they were victims of sexual assault at the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity House on Grant and Fifth Avenue near campus on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

According to a release sent out by MSU, other than the location, the two incidents appear unrelated and do not involve any of the same individuals.

University officials tell us there is no criminal investigation.

However, the fraternity has been placed on conduct probation and on alcohol-free status while MSU staff look into any violations of policy or the student code of conduct.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader