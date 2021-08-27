Montana State University now requiring masks until at least Oct. 1

BOZEMAN — Montana State University President Waded Cruzado announced in a letter to the MSU Community that masks are required on campus as of Thursday through at least Oct. 1.

"We have completed two full days of classes of the fall semester and, in this short time, it has become evident that there is widespread disregard for the need to wear face masks in our classrooms," Cruzado wrote.

The MSU president had previously issued a call to action for students, staff, and visitors to recognize the need for masks on campus and voluntarily mask up.

The new requirement is in effect for every classroom, laboratory, studio, and any other indoor space where an MSU course is taught. It applies to all students, MSU faculty, and staff.

Cruzado said in her letter MSU will revisit the face mask requirement and issue new guidance on or before Oct.1, as needed.

MSU students needing special accommodation regarding the face mask requirement while attending a course indoors on campus should contact the MSU Office of Disability Services. If an MSU employee needs a special accommodation in regard to this requirement, please contact the MSU Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) coordinator.

Cruzado said the university will provide an extension and honor a full tuition and fees refund until Tuesday, August 31, 2021 for any student wishing to withdraw due to the requirement.