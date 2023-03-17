Montana unemployment rate falls to 2.5%; Missoula at 3%

MISSOULA - Missoula's unemployment rate fell to 3% in January and added 1,800 jobs over the prior year, the Montana Department of Labor and Industry said Thursday.

Statewide, the unemployment rate declined to 2.5%, matching what the Governor's Office called a record low initially set in Gov. Greg Gianforte's second year in office.

Gianforte was quick to take credit for the latest figures.

“Hardworking Montanans continue to drive our state’s growing economy, despite severe national headwinds,” Gianforte said in a statement. “Montanans are setting new records for job creation, business creation, and employment.”

According to the Department of Labor and Industry, the state's unemployment rate as a whole has only dipped below 3% in 18 months since 1976, when such record-keeping began. Gianforte noted that 15 of those 18 months have been under his watch.

COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT RATES

County unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 3.0%.



Unemployment Rate Employment Rank County Current Unemployment Rate Change over Year Current Employment Job Change from Last Year 1 Fallon 1.6 -0.6 1643 64 2 Daniels 1.7 -0.3 880 9 2 Toole 1.7 -0.7 2084 97 4 Wibaux 1.8 -1.6 434 41 5 Gallatin 1.9 -0.3 76300 3483 6 Liberty 2 -0.6 1004 25 6 McCone 2 -0.1 991 23 8 Carter 2.1 -0.2 698 48 8 Madison 2.1 -0.6 5970 799 8 Richland 2.1 -0.8 5819 40 11 Dawson 2.2 -0.6 4455 63 11 Hill 2.2 -0.6 7305 27 11 Sheridan 2.2 -0.6 1747 24 14 Beaverhead 2.3 -0.9 5474 471 15 Meagher 2.4 -0.4 1067 29 15 Stillwater 2.4 -0.4 5278 -103 17 Sweet Grass 2.5 0 1879 4 17 Treasure 2.5 0.2 357 17 17 Yellowstone 2.5 -0.5 83231 500 20 Chouteau 2.6 0.2 2483 81 20 Lewis and Clark 2.6 -0.4 37970 1828 20 Pondera 2.6 -0.5 2592 31 23 Carbon 2.7 -0.7 5594 43 23 Judith Basin 2.7 -0.2 1003 46 25 Jefferson 2.8 -0.4 6003 276 25 Cascade 2.8 -0.4 38447 1566 27 Deer Lodge 2.9 -0.6 5292 401 27 Golden Valley 2.9 -1.1 367 3 29 Musselshell 3 -1.4 2293 13 29 Powder River 3 0.2 1005 36 29 Valley 3 -0.6 3848 -35 29 Missoula 3 -0.6 65413 1868 33 Custer 3.2 -0.2 6199 178 33 Park 3.2 -0.5 9581 928 33 Petroleum 3.2 0 270 -1 36 Rosebud 3.3 -0.7 3415 74 36 Teton 3.3 0.1 2757 5 36 Silver Bow 3.3 -0.5 17114 313 39 Powell 3.5 0.7 2748 -89 39 Ravalli 3.5 -0.5 21200 752 41 Blaine 3.7 -0.2 2163 -5 41 Fergus 3.7 -0.5 5647 43 41 Roosevelt 3.7 -0.5 4237 111 44 Lake 3.8 -0.2 13849 343 44 Flathead 3.8 -0.5 50346 1384 46 Garfield 4.1 0.8 747 10 46 Prairie 4.1 -0.2 492 6 46 Wheatland 4.1 -1 744 21 49 Broadwater 4.3 -0.2 2744 180 50 Big Horn 4.4 -2.7 4435 215 51 Phillips 5 0.6 1767 5 52 Granite 5.1 -0.8 1617 6 53 Glacier 5.5 -1.4 5397 296 54 Mineral 5.6 -1.7 1713 -14 55 Lincoln 6 -1.2 8206 710 55 Sanders 6 -0.2 5125 230

RESERVATION UNEMPLOYMENT RATES

Reservation unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 3.0%. Reservation areas overlap with county areas, meaning that unemployed individuals living on a reservation will be included in both the reservation and county totals.



Unemployment Rate Employment Rank Area Current Unemployment Rate Change over Year Current Employment Job Change from Last Year 1 Flathead 4.1 -0.1 13581 357 2 Fort Peck 4.8 -0.6 3806 86 3 Crow 6.6 -3.9 2284 100 4 Blackfeet 7.7 -1.8 3808 198 5 Rocky Boy's 7.8 -0.9 1066 13 6 Northern Cheyenne 8.1 -2.3 1208 37 7 Fort Belknap 9.2 0 711 -2

Total Montana employment in January reported nearly 556,000 jobs – an increase of more than 1,400 jobs. The construction industry lead the job gains, the state said.

“We'll keep building on our pro-business, pro-growth, pro-jobs agenda so more Montanans can thrive, prosper, and achieve the American dream,” Gianforte said.

The thriving job market isn't isolated to Montana. Total employment rose by more than 311,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate settled at 3.6%. Average hourly earnings increased $0.08 in February, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Several western Montana counties continue to struggle with higher unemployment rates including Sanders and Lincoln counties at 6%, Mineral County at 5.6% and Granite County at 5.1%.

The unemployment rate in Flathead and Lake counties was 3.8% in January, and 3.5% in Ravalli County.